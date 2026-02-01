NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged residents in Can Tho city

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on February 1 and a working delegation present Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, armed forces, poor and near-poor households, and workers in Can Tho city. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on February 1 and a working delegation presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, armed forces, poor and near-poor households, and workers in Can Tho city on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman extended warm regards and best wishes to policy families, the armed forces, disadvantaged households, workers and local residents.

Briefing them on the nation's situation in 2025, Chairman Man said that despite complex developments in the global, regional and domestic situation, Vietnam had recorded many important achievements across fields. He commended Can Tho for its strong efforts and positive outcomes, including GRDP growth of 7.23%, per capita income of nearly 95 million VND (3,700 USD), and export turnover of over 5.5 billion USD, up 10% compared with 2024.

Social welfare and policies for people with meritorious services were implemented in a timely and coordinated manner, while the poverty rate fell to 0.63%, the lowest among Mekong Delta localities.

Regarding key tasks for 2026, the NA Chairman urged the city to promptly implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress from the first month and first quarter of the year, formulate concrete action programmes tailored to local realities, and develop detailed plans for socio-economic development, national defence, security and political system building.

He also called for a strategic focus on human resource development, stronger professional and political training for officials, and increased investment in education and training as well as science and technology.

Highlighting Can Tho’s strategic role in the Mekong Delta, Chairman Man stressed the importance of safeguarding national defence and security, strengthening internal unity, and mobilising collective efforts to fulfil assigned targets and build the city into a liveable centre of the Southwestern region.

He emphasised that care for policy families and the poor should be carried out regularly and continuously, not only on festive occasions, so that all people can benefit from Party and State's policies.

On this occasion, the top legislator and the delegation witnessed the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) presenting the token of 4 billion VND to support Can Tho in assisting poor households, policy beneficiaries and vulnerable groups.

The contribution is part of the nationwide programme “Agribank joins hands for the poor and policy beneficiaries” during the Tet festival, with a total budget of over 100 billion VND being implemented across the country from January 29, 2026./.