National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his entourage offer incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who was Chairman of the National Assembly in 11th and 12th tenures. Photo: VNA National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, former Chairman of the 11th and 12th National Assembly, and late State President Tran Dai Quang, and paid a visit to former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung on January 28 on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).



NA Chairman Man respectfully expressed profound gratitude to late Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong - an exceptionally outstanding leader, a steadfast communist with great prestige among the Party, the State and the people, who fully embodied the qualities, intellect and mettle of Vietnam’s leadership generation in the renewal period.



As a Party leader and previously as Chairman of the NA during the 11th and 12th tenures, the late leader maintained close ties with the legislature and had a deep understanding of its organisation and operations. He consistently reminded deputies to devote adequate time to parliamentary work, strengthen professional knowledge and offer sharp, well-grounded opinions. He emphasised that when deputies reflect the pulse of life and the aspirations of the people, the NA’s activities will be effective and dynamic.

NA Chairman Man also offered incense in tribute to late State President Tran Dai Quang, remembered as an approachable, humble and dedicated leader who devoted himself wholeheartedly to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people. During his tenure, he worked with the Party and State leadership to effectively implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly, contributing to the renewal process, the development of the socialist-oriented market economy, and the enhancement of Vietnam’s international standing.



Earlier the same day, during a pre-Tet visit to former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, NA Chairman Man expressed sincere appreciation for the former Chairman’s continued attention and valuable, responsible contributions to the legislature’s activities.



NA Chairman Man affirmed that the NA Party Committee and the legislature will closely follow the guidance of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress to effectively implement the Action Programme of the NA Party Committee, as well as the full-term legislative and oversight programmes of the 16th National Assembly. Greater supervision will also be strengthened over the institutionalisation and implementation of Party resolutions, in line with the requirement to “perfect development institutions and the socialist rule-of-law State, taking implementation as the yardstick”.



Chairman Man expressed his hope that former NA Chairman Hung will continue to share experience and offer insights to further enhance the effectiveness of the legislature.



Former NA Chairman Hung praised the performance of the 15th NA and voiced his confidence that building on 80-year achievements, the 16th tenure will continue striving to be truly the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power, contributing to the goal of prosperous people, a strong nation, democracy, equity and civilisation./.