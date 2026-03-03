NA Chairman pays tribute to heroic martyrs in Ho Chi Minh City

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers flowers to heroic martyrs at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple in Cu Chi commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Before the spirit of President Ho Chi Minh, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and more than 45,600 fallen heroes, the top legislator and his delegation expressed profound gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, as well as the construction and defence of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.Writing in the memorial guestbook, NA Chairman Man respectfully paid tribute to the fallen heroes and commemorated compatriots and soldiers who fought and sacrificed in the Sai Gon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh area for national independence.He called on the Party organisation, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City to continue preserving and promoting the memorial site as a “red address” for revolutionary tradition education, helping foster patriotism among younger generations while contributing to building a civilised, modern and compassionate city.Earlier the same morning, the NA Chairman visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh, aged 101, in An Nhon Tay commune, whose two sons were martyrs. He extended warm wishes for her good health, longevity and continued happiness with her family./.