NA Chairman pays pre-Tet visits to former Party, state leaders

From right: National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (2nd) visits and extends New Year greetings to former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (3rd) on February 12. Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on February 12 visited and extended New Year greetings to former Politburo members and former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former permanent member of the Secretariat General Le Hong Anh.



On behalf of the NA Standing Committee, the top legislator expressed deep appreciation for the significant contributions made by the former leaders to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the State, as well as to the national construction and development during the Doi Moi (Renewal) period.



He briefed the former leaders on successful outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, saying that these reflected the confidence, determination and forward-looking development vision of the Party and the nation.



The NA leader affirmed that the Congress’s decisions provide a solid foundation for the entire Party, people and armed forces to strengthen strategic autonomy and self-reliance, and advance into the new era, successfully implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam, steadily progressing towards socialism.



In light of the significant demands and tasks of the new development phase, the NA is aware of its responsibility before the Party, people and history, he said, adding that upholding the tradition of solidarity, renewal and responsibility, under the Party’s direct and comprehensive leadership, and with the people’s consensus and support, the legislature is determined to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, joining the entire Party, people and armed forces in realising the aspiration for a strong, prosperous and happy Vietnam in the new era.



The NA Chairman said the legislative body will continue to reform its organisation and operations, enhancing professionalism and modernisation to better meet the nation’s practical demands in the new era.



Attention will be paid to further improving working methods and renewing legislative mindset toward a development-guiding approach. At the same time, the NA will work to promote strategic breakthroughs, and foster a new development ecosystem; focus on completing and synchronising institutions to ensure rapid and sustainable development; and resolutely implement a “digital NA model”, he added.



He took the occasion to extend his best wishes to former Party and State leaders and their families for good health, happiness and every success in the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026 – the Year of the Horse.



He hoped that the former leaders will continue to remain engaged, offering heartfelt and valuable contributions to the country’s development.



For their part, the former Party and State leaders expressed their delight at the country’s significant socio-economic achievements in 2025 and spoke highly of the 15th National Assembly’s performance. They said despite unprecedented challenges, the legislature swiftly adapted, renewed its operations, improved quality and efficiency, and successfully fulfilled the tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people, thereby contributing to the nation’s accomplishments.



They voiced their belief that the legislature will continue to uphold solidarity, inherit and effectively apply valuable experience from previous terms, and further innovate to enhance the quality and effectiveness of its activities, meeting the requirement of the new development stage./.