NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 20 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

House 67, where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.

The top legislator affirmed that the NA always make efforts to effectively implement important tasks assigned by the Party, State, voters and people.



In the coming time, the NA will continue to study and perfect the legal framework, serving as the highest-level representative body of the people, he said.



The NA Chairman took this occasion to wish the relic site's staff members a new year full of happiness and good health.



He asked them to fulfill all assigned tasks, especially introducing the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh to both domestic and foreign visitors.



In the afternoon of the same day, Hue burned incense the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to commemorate ancestors who had contributed to the protection of the country./.