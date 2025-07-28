NA Chairman meets Vietnamese Community in Switzerland

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga meet with staff from Vietnamese representative offices in Switzerland on July 27 in Geneva. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga met with staff from Vietnamese representative offices and members of the Vietnamese community in Switzerland on July 27 (local time) in Geneva.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, said that despite a heavy workload and growing global uncertainties, Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Switzerland have gained increasing recognition from the international community. Some of them view Vietnam as a model of sustainable socio-economic development with a proactive foreign policy of international integration, multilateralisation, diversification, for peace, especially in the current volatile world context.

Ambassador Dung shared that the Vietnamese community in Switzerland numbers around 10,000 people. They remain patriotic, united, and committed to preserving Vietnamese cultural identity. Many community members are accomplished professionals, including doctors, professors, and experts, working in leading Swiss institutions and international organisations in Geneva. This valuable intellectual resource plays a vital role in promoting scientific, educational, and technological cooperation between Vietnam and Switzerland. Swiss authorities have consistently praised the community’s strong integration and positive contributions to local society.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their pride in the homeland’s progress and their trust in the Party’s leadership. They welcomed the government’s administrative reforms and proposed further support for teaching Vietnamese language abroad, faster issuance of e-passports and ID cards, and greater opportunities for young intellectuals in Switzerland to contribute to Vietnam’s development.

Chairman Man conveyed greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to all embassy staff and Vietnamese expatriates in Switzerland.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga and staff from Vietnamese representative offices and members of the Vietnamese community in Switzerland on July 27 in Geneva. (Photo: VNA)

Updating the community on Vietnam’s achievements after nearly 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), the NA leader highlighted that the country’s macroeconomic stability, inflation control, social welfare, and national security have been maintained. In 2024, Vietnam’s GDP grew by 7.09%, with all 15 major targets met or exceeded. GDP reached approximately 470 billion USD, and per capita income rose to over 4,700 USD, placing Vietnam among the world’s top 35 economies.

He also briefed the participants on Vietnam’s ongoing administrative reforms, including the streamlining of the political system. On July 1, Vietnam officially operated the two-tier local administration model with 34 provinces/cities and 3,321communes/wards. The system aims to bring the administration closer to the people, simplifying procedures for citizens and businesses.

The NA also recently approved a policy to invest in the North-South high-speed railway, urban rail systems in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and other key projects essential to national development. Notably, the Party issued four strategic resolutions, whilethe NA adopted resolutions and amended many related laws to promptly institutionalise the Party's policies.

He urged the Vietnamese ambassadors and diplomatic missions to further promote the Party's policies, the State's laws to the people, especially newly-issued breakthrough policies, strategies, while continuing to pay attention to and promptly resolve the difficulties faced them.

He also asked relevant ministries and sectors to work with their Swiss counterparts to review the implementation of existing agreements and cooperation documents, with a view to ensuring more effective excution in the coming time.

He said he hopes the Vietnamese community in Switzerland will continue to promote patriotism, solidarity, and further strengthen ties in areas such as economics, trade, investment, culture, education, health care with local partners./.