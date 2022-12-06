Making news
NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in New Zealand
Nguyen Van Thai, President of the Vietnamese Association in Wellington, said overseas Vietnamese always look towards to their homeland and abide by the host country’s law.
He expressed his hope that the Party and State will continue to further promote economic exchange activities between the two countries, and pay attention to issues related to overseas Vietnamese affairs.
NA Chairman Hue showed his pleasure to meet a number of Vietnamese enterprises that are doing business successfully in New Zealand, saying that his visit aims to expand and deepen all-around cooperation between the two countries, including trade, labour, education and training.
Participants were also updated with economic cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand in recent years.
The NA Chairman said New Zealand officially opened the market for Vietnamese pomelo and lemon, expressing his belief that two-way trade between the two countries will grow stronger in the future.
On behalf of the Party and State, NA Chairman Hue praised efforts by the Vietnamese associations to help each other and enhance connection in the host country, preserve Vietnamese language and culture, and their contributions to the homeland.
He urged the Vietnamese community in News Zealand to further promote solidarity, strictly comply with law of the host country, make more contributions to the homeland’s development, and become a solid bridge for the Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership.
There are about 11,000 Vietnamese living, working and studying in New Zealand, mostly in Auckland./.