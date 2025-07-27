NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Morocco

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, meet with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Morocco on July 26 afternoon. Photo: VNA

As part of their official visit to Morocco, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Morocco on July 26 afternoon (local time).



At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Le Kim Quy stated that the Vietnamese community in Morocco was formed in the 1930s and 1940s. Currently, there are about 300-400 people of Vietnamese origin living in the country, including around 50-60 holding Vietnamese nationality. The community consists not only of long-term residents but also students attending Moroccan universities and some Vietnamese workers.



Despite facing various challenges in life, the Vietnamese diaspora in Morocco maintains a strong tradition of solidarity, law-abidance, and good integration into local society, he said, adding although living far from their homeland, they remain deeply connected to their cultural roots and hold a profound love for Vietnam.



On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Chairman Man extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all members of the community, as well as the embassy staff.



He noted that this is the first official visit by a top Vietnamese leader to Morocco, taking place as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. He emphasised that the Vietnamese community in Morocco serves as a vital bridge in fostering friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



Pleased with the community’s unity and cohesion, the top legislator affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always regard overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation. Over the years, many practical policies have been implemented to support overseas Vietnamese, including the Politburo’s Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, the Party Central Committee’s Directive No. 45-CT/TW, and the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

Sharing the nation’s achievements after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), the NA Chairman highlighted Vietnam’s stable economic growth, robust social welfare policies, firm national defense and security, and strong anti-corruption efforts. Vietnam’s GDP currently stands at about 470 billion USD, with a per capita income exceeding 4,700 USD. Vietnam is now the 34th largest economy in the world. In the first half of 2025, despite various difficulties, the country still achieved a GDP growth rate of about 7.52% and attracted around 20 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI).

Regarding the National Assembly’s activities, Chairman Man emphasised its continued reform in legislative thinking and its decisions on major national issues. These include approval of the high-speed railway investment project, special mechanisms for urban rail development in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and the adoption of resolutions to establish an international financial center in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.



Commending the significant efforts of Ambassador Le Kim Quy and the embassy staff, Chairman Man urged the embassy to further promote the Party Central Committee’s resolutions, directives, and conclusions on overseas Vietnamese affairs. He also called for close coordination with Vietnamese and Moroccan ministries and agencies to resolve challenges and boost bilateral trade and investment cooperation.



The embassy should find effective solutions to enhance Vietnamese language teaching for people of Vietnamese origin and the broader Vietnamese community in Morocco, he said./.