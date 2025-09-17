NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Malaysia

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia on September 16 as part of his official trip to the country.

The top legislator expressed delight at his first visit to Malaysia and meeting with the overseas Vietnamese, extending warm greetings from Party and State leaders to the community.

He highlighted Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after nearly four decades of Doi moi (Renewal), noting GDP has reached around 500 billion USD, with per capita income at about 4,700 USD. Despite global and domestic challenges, the economy grew 7.09% in 2024 and about 7.52% in the first half of 2025, placing Vietnam among the fastest-growing worldwide.

He highlighted macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation, promoted growth, ensured social security, strengthened national defence and security, enhanced corruption combat, stronger external relations and, particularly, apparatus streamlining from central to grassroots levels towards greater effectiveness and efficiency.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse present a gift to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh and his spouse at the meeting. (Photo:VNA)

He stressed the ultimate goal of securing prosperity and happiness for the people, and that Vietnam aims to become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2045. Chairman Man underlined that the overseas Vietnamese community, now about six million across more than 130 countries and territories, continues to develop and make important contributions to national development.

The Party, State, Government, and NA always view overseas Vietnamese, including those in Malaysia, as an inseparable part of the country and an important resource for national development, he affirmed. The NA leader also informed about new policies supporting overseas Vietnamese, including revisions to the laws on identity, housing, and land, alongside incentives encouraging investment, business, and knowledge contributions from abroad. He called on the community in Malaysia to strengthen business activities, respect local laws, preserve the Vietnamese culture and language, and carry out more practical activities to contribute to the homeland.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia in a group photo (Photo:VNA)

Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh reported that around 40,000 Vietnamese are living, studying, and working in Malaysia, forming a united, hard-working, and patriotic community that contributes both to the host country’s economy and to bilateral relations. Community representatives voiced pride in Vietnam’s achievements, growing position, and recent celebrations of the 80th August Revolution and National Day anniversary. They expressed their belief that the country will keep developing strongly under the Party and State's clear-sighted leadership.

They also called for the Party and State's continued attention to overseas Vietnamese, suggesting that more effective ways should be carried out to connect Vietnamese worldwide and connect them with the homeland to help with national development. They also proposed boosting cultural bonds and establishing a Vietnamese language teaching centre in Malaysia./.