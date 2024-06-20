Making news
NA Chairman meets journalists on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 19 met representatives of press agencies, extending his best wishes on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2024).
The top legislator said the ongoing seventh session of the 15th legislature is handling the largest legislative workload since the beginning of the tenure, and expressed his hope that press agencies will continue covering the meeting in a timely and accurate manner.
Man said each NA session draws nearly 500 personnel from hundreds of press agencies, stressing their role in promoting legislative activities and reflecting public opinions.
He asked press agencies to maintain their coordination with the NA Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature in the information work.
Mentioning activities marking the 80th anniversary of the first general election (January 6, 1946-2026), Man noted his hope to receive more support from press agencies and journalists to promote them.
General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of its Office Bui Van Cuong affirmed that press agencies serve as the bridge between the legislature and voters, and called for their further coordination in the work./.