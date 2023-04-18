Making news
NA Chairman leaves for Cuba, Argentina, Uruguay visits
The visits are made at the invitations of President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina Cecilia Moreau, and Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon Cedeira.
Accompanying the top Vietnamese legislator are Vice NA Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, Chairman of the NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha, Minister of Construction and Chairman of the Vietnam Sub-committee of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, and leaders of many ministries and localities./.