NA Chairman leaves for AIPA-43, official visits to Cambodia, Philippines
The trips, from November 19-25, are made at the invitation of President of the Cambodian National Assembly and AIPA-43 Chair Samdech Heng Samrin, and President of the Senate of the Philippines Juan Miguel Zubiri.
This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Hue as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly. It aims to deepen the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation" between the two countries.
During the visit, the two sides will discuss future cooperation orientations between the two legislatures, both bilaterally and multilaterally, as well as exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.
In Cambodia, Chairman Hue will attend AIPA-43 to continue implementing the policy of proactively and actively promoting comprehensive and intensive international integration, and raising the level of multilateral diplomacy.
The Vietnamese legislature will join other AIPA member parliaments to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and centrality, and boost relations between AIPA and partners, contributing to the ASEAN Community building process as well as to promoting regional peace, cooperation and development.
The friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines over the past time have continued to thrive in all fields. This is the first official visit to the Philippines by a key leader of the Vietnamese Party and State in 2022 and by a Vietnamese NA Chairperson after 16 years.
It is also one of the first visits by a foreign parliament leader to the Philippines after the country successfully held the General Elections in May 2022 and had the new leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate two months later./.