NA Chairman Hue’s trip fosters Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao association leader
The Vietnamese top legislator was warmly welcomed by Lao leaders, showing their respect for NA Chairman Hue and their high evaluation of his participation in the CLV Parliamentary Summit, and demonstrating the special ties between the two countries, said Vongdara.
During his stay in Laos from December 4-7, NA Chairman Hue had a meeting with Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and held talks with his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane.
During the meetings and talks, the two sides discussed bilateral partnership, evaluating the cooperation between the two sides in the fields of politics, economy, security-defence, culture, society, among others.
The Vietnamese NA leader’s visit was made while Laos was cebebrating the 48th National Day, providing a chance for the two sides to talk about important issues, stated Vongdara.
The Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association leader spoke highly of the contents that the two sides had discussed during the visit.