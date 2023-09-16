NA Chairman hosts Vice President of Cuban legislature

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 16 hosted Vice President of the Cuban NA Ana Maria Machado who is leading a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians now underway in Hanoi, saying that this demonstrates the Cuban legislature’s support for Vietnam and the Vietnamese NA in particular.

Hue expressed his delight at growing bilateral ties with various visits, working sessions and cooperation activities at many levels, across different sectors and involving many localities.

Affirming Vietnam’s stance of supporting Cuba and calling for an end to the policy of blockade and embargo against the Caribbean country, he said the Vietnamese NA and himself always strongly support the Cuban NA’s bid to become an observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and enhance its relations with ASEAN. At the recent 44th AIPA General Assembly in Jakarta, the Cuban NA became an observer in AIPA.

He also said he believes that the sharing of experience between the Vietnamese and Cuban legislatures will become more practical and effective.



Machado expressed her delight at attending the conference and conveyed the regards of President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández, Cuban lawmakers and people to Chairman Hue.

She informed the host said the leader of the Cuban NA is preparing to lead a delegation to Vietnam to mark the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in Quang Tri province and the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 25).

Recalling Chairman Hue’s visit to Cuba in April that contributed to further tightening ties between the two Parties, countries and legislatures, Machado thanked Vietnam for assisting Cuba in various areas, demonstrating the sense of solidarity at international forums, including support for the call to lift the embargo on Cuba.

She also thanked the Vietnamese NA for assisting Cuba during the COVID-19 pandemic and endorsing Cuba's observer status in AIPA, and wished to strengthen ties between the two legislatures.

The Cuban NA backs and speaks highly of Vietnam’s hosting of the ongoing global conference with highly relevant topics for sustainable global development, she said, adding that the Cuban delegation actively contributed ideas at sessions and activities of the event.

According to her, Cuba's foreign and sci-tech policies always place a strong emphasis on the role of youth and the continuity of their involvement in these areas./.