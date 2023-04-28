NA Chairman holds talks with leaders of Uruguayan parliament

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon Cedeira and Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Sebastian Andujar following a welcome ceremony in Montevideo on April 27 morning (local time).

The hosts affirmed that leaders of the parliament of Uruguay attach importance to Chairman Hue’s visit and believe that it will contribute to strengthening friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Hue stressed that it is the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese leader to Uruguay since the two countries established diplomatic relations three decades ago, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The visit demonstrates Vietnam's attaching of importance to strengthening the relations with traditional friendly countries in Latin America and the desire to promote comprehensive cooperation with Uruguay across all levels, fields and channels, contributing to reinforcing the Vietnam-Uruguay cooperative ties as a model in the South-South cooperation, he said.

On the occasion, Hue congratulated Andujar on his election as the Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay.

Speaking highly of Vietnam's efforts in national construction and development with important achievements today, the hosts said Uruguayan leaders, regardless of political affiliation, are interested in and wish to develop ties with Vietnam.

Hailing Vietnam as one of the dynamic developing countries with an important role and position in the Asia-Pacific in the world, they said they believe that cooperation with Vietnam is a great opportunity for Uruguay's regional and global integration process.

They affirmed that Uruguay's opening of an embassy in Hanoi demonstrates the country's determination and efforts to enhance bilateral relations for long-term development.

As a member of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), Uruguay expects the bloc to continue expanding multilateral and inter-regional cooperation, including with Southeast Asia and Vietnam, they said.

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Uruguay on its early control of the pandemic, economic development and social stability, becoming one of the best-governed countries in Latin America.

Lauding Uruguay's position and role in the South American region and international organisations, Hue said the potential and opportunities for bilateral collaboration remain huge.

He suggested that in the near future, the two countries work closely together to hold celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, facilitate the exchange of all-level visits, effectively deploy bilateral cooperation mechanisms and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

NA Chairman Hue expressed his joy at the continued developments in the economic – trade relations between the two countries and the room and potential for cooperation. In the time to come, the two sides should continue to push the trade relations in the bilateral and multilateral frameworks so as to raise two-way trade revenue, he said, adding Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge for investment and trade activities between Uruguay and the Southeast Asian countries.



He asked Uruguay and members of the MERCOSUR to soon complete procedures of internal consultation and announce the launch of the Vietnam – MERCOSUR free trade agreement together with Vietnam at an early date.



The leaders of the Uruguay parliament stressed that the signing of the cooperation agreement between the two sides manifests the attaching of importance by both the Senate and the House of Uruguay as well as the political parties in the parliament of Uruguay to the strengthening of the relations and cooperation with Vietnam. They expressed their hope that the two sides will effectively implement the agreement, helping strengthen the mutual political trust and understanding between the two countries. Along with the bilateral relations between the parliamentary offices, the two countries can intensify cooperation, the exchange of information and coordination at regional and international multilateral parliamentary forms.



NA Chairman Hue and the leaders of the Uruguay parliament agreed that in the time to come, the two sides will continue strengthening contacts and the exchange of delegations to exchange experiences in law-building and perfecting the institution in service of the national development of each country; bring into play the role of the law-making bodies in boosting bilateral relations; and support each other’s stance on regional and international issues of mutual concern.



Hue extended invitations to the two leaders to pay official visits to Vietnam at a suitable time, and asked the Uruguay parliament to create conditions for Uruguay young members of parliament to join the conference of the young MPs within the framework of the IPU to be held in Vietnam in September./.