NA chairman hails successful organisation of 9th global conference on young parliamentarians

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 27 hailed agencies and localities for the success of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians that took place in Hanoi from September 14-18.

Chairing a meeting to review the event organisation, the NA Chairman said that the conference's success is beyond expectations as leaders of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and domestic and international delegates appreciated the preparation and results of the event.

The conference achieved its set goals, contributing to enhancing the prestige of the Vietnamese National Assembly and promoting the images of the land, people, and culture of Vietnam.

Hue praised the organising committee for choosing the conference theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, with discussions highlighting the role of young people in accelerating the realisation of sustainable development goals through digital transformation and innovation.

The conference adopted its first-ever statement after nine editions, demonstrating the determination, high consensus, and strong commitment of the young parliamentarians to implementing sustainable development goals globally.

The NA Chairman praised the information and communication work before, during, and after the conference by news agencies and media.

He also hailed the organising committee, subcommittees, the NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee, ministries, agencies, provinces, and cities such as Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Quang Ninh for their contributions to the conference.

On this occasion, 13 collectives and 28 individuals were awarded the Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the NA Office, including the Vietnam News Agency and Radio the Voice of Vietnam./.