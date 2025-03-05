NA Chairman charts bold legislative agenda for 2025

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man chaired a meeting between NA leaders and the Standing Board of the Ethnic Council, NA committees, and the NA Office to review February's work and set priorities for March and beyond.

Presenting a report at the meeting, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Tung noted that NA agencies had worked with urgency, responsibility, and efficiency in February to fulfill their assigned tasks.Key priorities for March and beyond include preparing reports and coordinating with the inspection teams of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat for their 2025 review. The agencies will also give advice to Standing Board of the NA Party Committee in organising the 2nd NA Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term. Other areas of focus will be preparations for the NA Standing Committee’s upcoming meetings in Q2 and events marking the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man commended NA agencies, full-time deputies, and staff for their dedication to successfully organising the 9th extraordinary session, which delivered many historic decisions.

Looking ahead, he emphasised that the workload would be heavy, with many challenges requiring unity and commitment. He called on NA agencies to strengthen their role in legislation, supreme oversight, and major national decisions.

To ensure progress, Chairman Man directed NA agencies to complete reports for submission to the Politburo, Party Secretariat, and Party Central Committee by March 15 regarding the review of Resolution 18-NQ/TW dated on streamlining the organisational apparatus of the political system for greater efficiency. He also requested instructions for internal restructuring within the NA Party Organisation be finalised by March 7.

For institutional reforms, the top legislator assigned NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh to direct the Legal and Judicial Committee to urgently consider amendments to constitutional provisions related to the apparatus restructuring.

To prepare for upcoming NA sessions, Man urged a detailed review of laws related to administrative restructuring. He called for urgent proposals for special regulations that cannot be handled under standard legal frameworks, ensuring timely approval by the NA or its Standing Committee. The NA Office was assigned to coordinate with relevant units to prepare the agendas for upcoming NA Standing Committee meetings and the 9th plenary session. It will also propose and draft necessary legal documents to ensure procedural efficiency and broad consensus.

The NA Chairman instructed continued refinement of the draft amendments to the Law on NA and People’s Council Oversight, while directing NA committees to work closely with the Government to implement laws and resolutions passed during the recent extraordinary session.

He emphasised the need for continued legislative reforms, enhanced oversight, and strengthened accountability in lawmaking. He also urged greater innovation, professionalism, and scientific approaches in NA operations./.