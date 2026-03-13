NA Chairman calls on voters to wisely choose deputies representing people’s will, aspirations

Preparations at polling station No. 05 at Trung Vuong Secondary School (Cua Nam ward, Hanoi) have been basically completed. Photo: VNA

Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC) Tran Thanh Man has called on voters to carefully select deputies with integrity, competence and credibility who truly represent the people's will and aspirations.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the election day on March 15, the top legislator highlighted major preparations, new features of the election process, and his message to voters nationwide.



The NA leader described the vote as a major political event for the country, providing an opportunity for voters nationwide to exercise their right to choose exemplary and capable representatives who will truly reflect the will and aspirations of the people in the state’s decision-making bodies. Therefore, for the election to be successful, careful preparation on all fronts is required, alongside active participation from the entire political system, he noted.



He said preparations for the election have been carried out proactively, comprehensively and in strict accordance with legal regulations, ensuring all necessary conditions for the polls to take place safely, democratically and lawfully. The entire political system, from central to local levels, has coordinated closely to guarantee the success of the election.



According to the top legislator, the Politburo issued Directive No. 46-CT/TW in May 2025 to lead the election process, followed by further guidance to ensure thorough preparations. Relevant agencies have issued a full set of legal documents and operational guidelines, while localities have completed training, infrastructure preparation and security arrangements.



Candidate selection – the most critical stage of the process – has been conducted in an open, democratic and transparent manner, ensuring continuity and renovation. Following the third consultative conference, the NEC officially announced a list of 864 candidates for the 16th National Assembly across 182 constituencies nationwide.



For People’s Councils at all levels, the official lists include 4,223 candidates for provincial-level councils and 121,242 for commune-level councils, ensuring broad representation of social groups, sectors and regions. As General Secretary To Lam emphasised, while striving to elect a sufficient number of deputies, priority must be given to their quality.



Voter registration has also been carried out seriously in accordance with regulations, with more than 78 million voters nationwide eligible to cast their ballots. A notable highlight is the transition from manual voter list manangement to digital management systems, helping shorten processing time, improve accuracy and reduce administrative workload at grassroots levels.



Inspection, supervision and complaint settlement have been implemented systematically to guarantee fairness and transparency. At the same time, information and communication work has been intensified through diverse media platforms, helping voters better understand their rights and responsibilities.



Security and safety measures have also been deployed nationwide, including the protection of information technology systems and cyberspace, to ensure the election take place safely and smoothly.



Regarding new features of this election, NA Chairman Man said it is the first held under revised Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils. Key changes include an earlier election date - two months earlier than the previous ones, requiring more streamlined but strictly managed procedures.



The organisation of polling areas and election bodies has also been adjusted to align with the new two-tier local administration model, enhancing coordination and accountability among authorities and relevant organisations.



Another notable reform is the expansion of campaigning methods, allowing voter meetings to be conducted both in person and online, thereby improving accessibility and transparency while ensuring compliance with legal regulations.



Digital transformation has become a major highlight of the election process, with information technology applied in voter list management, election dissemination, progress reporting, vote counting support and result aggregation. Voter data is now managed through the national population database, while citizens can use the VNeID application to check polling locations and personal information.



As the election day approaches, the NA Chairman urged voters nationwide to actively participate in, fulfil their civic duties and carefully select deputies with integrity, competence and credibility who can genuinely represent the people.



Expressing confidence in the patriotic spirit, unity and responsibility of voters, he said the election would be successfully organised and truly become a nationwide festival of democracy./.