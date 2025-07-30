NA Chairman calls for parliaments to build future of peace, justice, prosperity for all

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man addresses a general debate of the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man has called on all parliaments to seek common ground, overcome differences, and join hands in building a future where all people can live in peace, justice, and prosperity.



Addressing a general debate of the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland on July 29 afternoon (local time), NA Chairman Man noted that the world is undergoing unprecedented upheavals, as armed conflicts, geopolitical competitions, climate change, trade wars, economic inequality, and humanitarian crises are seriously threatening global peace and stability.



Stating that these challenges transcend national borders, wealth, race, and religion and require collective action, he emphasised that now more than ever, as representatives of the people's voice, parliaments have a responsibility for pioneering in promoting multilateralism and contributing to ensuring peace, justice, and prosperity for all. Inter-parliamentary cooperation is not only about sharing legislative experience or adopting resolutions, but also a commitment to turning words into action, ideas into reality, and hopes into real opportunities for billions of people around the world.



Parliaments, as representatives of the will and aspirations of the people, must ensure that policies and laws are built upon the core values of peace, justice, and equality, the top Vietnamese legislator stressed.



To achieve these goals, NA Chairman Man proposed several directions for future inter-parliamentary cooperation.



Specifically, it is essential to strengthen dialogue and build trust, through maintaining regular forums to discuss global issues, from regional conflicts to transboundary challenges. Dialogue instead of confrontation is the only path toward fostering trust and a spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation among nations and peoples, he said.



In addition, promoting justice and equality should prioritise policies that protect human rights, reduce inequality, and ensure that no one is left behind. Parliaments need to strengthen their oversight role to ensure that governments fulfill their commitments to social equity.



The Vietnamese representative also emphasised the need to act for the environment and sustainable development. As climate change poses an existential threat to the planet, parliaments must take the lead in enacting laws that promotes environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and support for vulnerable communities affected by climate change.



Referring to the strengthening of international inter-parliamentary cooperation, the NA Chairman affirmed that parliaments are not only legislative bodies but also bridges among peoples. Therefore, by promoting parliamentary diplomacy, common denominator of interests among nations and peoples can be built, contributing to the development of effective and feasible solutions to global issues.



As an active member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the National Assembly of Vietnam remains strongly committed to multilateralism and inter-parliamentary cooperation, he stated, believing that peace, justice, and prosperity can only be achieved when all countries - large or small - respect international law, cooperate on an equal footing, and place the interests of the people at the centre of all efforts.



The top legislator of Vietnam expressed unwavering faith in the power of international solidarity, multilateralism, and international law. “By placing the interests of the people above all else, we will surely overcome all challenges. Let this conference be a significant milestone, marking the beginning of stronger commitments to cooperation and action for a better world for future generations,” he stated./.