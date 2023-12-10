NA chairman busy in Thailand’s Udon Thani province

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 10 morning offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a monument dedicated to the late leader in Udon Thani as part of his official visit to Thailand.



Hue also attended a groundbreaking ceremony of a project to expand the monument, during which he emphasised that in his revolutionary journey, President Ho Chi Minh visited many places around the world, including Udon Thani - an important place where he worked under the alias of "Thau Chin" called by Thai people.



He presented 50,000 USD in support of the expansion of the monument.



Earlier, on December 9 evening, also in Udon Thani, the Vietnamese top legislator met around 600 people representing more than 100,000 Vietnamese who are living and working in Thailand.



At the meeting, Hue shared that Thailand was the first country in the ASEAN region to establish a strategic partnership with Vietnam. During the talks and meetings this time, the King, Queen, Prime Minister, President of the National Assembly, and President of the Senate of Thailand all agreed that Thailand and Vietnam need to soon upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.



He also said that the King and Queen of Thailand welcoming the Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly is unprecedented, demonstrating the King's special affection for the relationship between the two countries.



He affirmed that the Party and State always create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people abroad to return to and invest in the homeland. He also shared the legislature’s approval of a regulation on granting e-visas to citizens of all countries with the validity period increasing from 30 to 90 days, and the stay period up from 15 to 45 days.



On this occasion, Hue presented 100 sets of books for Vietnamese language learning to Vietnamese children in Thailand.



Earlier, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Udon Thani Rajabhat University, which has signed a lot of cooperation programmes with Vietnamese education institutions in various localities like Da Nang, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thai Nguyen and Dien Bien.



Hue appreciated the university's cooperation activities with Vietnam, its teaching of Vietnamese language, and its recent establishment of a centre on Vietnamese studies.



He expressed his hope that the university will continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students learning at the university, and further promote Vietnamese language teaching as well as cooperation activities with Vietnamese educational institutions.



On December 9, the Vietnamese top legislator received Governor of Udon Thani province Wanchai Kongkasem./.