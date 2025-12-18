NA Chairman attends rehearsal for fourth Dien Hong awards

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man checks photo display for the award ceremony (Photo: VNA) National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the final rehearsal for the fourth Dien Hong Awards honouring reporting on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils in Hanoi on December 17 evening.

In his speech, Chairman Man stressed that this year’s awards come as Vietnam gears up for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, while also marking the 80th anniversary of the first general election (January 6).

More than 10 months after the competition’s launch, the organising board received 3,508 entries from 125 media outlets nationwide. After initial screening, 659 works proceeded to preliminary judging, from which a preliminary jury selected 91 entries for the final round. The final jury ultimately selected 64 works for awards.

This year’s submissions exhibited high professional standards, fully capturing the key achievements of the NA and People’s Councils at all levels over the past year, while reflecting on the 80-year history of Vietnam’s legislature since the first general election. Many stood out for their meticulous production and sophisticated use of information technology and multimedia formats, signaling growing innovation and professionalism in digital-era reporting on parliamentary affairs.

The award ceremony is scheduled for December 18 evening./.