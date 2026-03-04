NA Chairman attends military handover and enlistment ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second from left) at the military handover and enlistment ceremony. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the 2026 military handover and enlistment ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.



In recent years, the city has consistently fulfilled 100% of its enlistment targets, with recruitment quality steadily improving. The selection process has been conducted in a democratic, transparent and law-abiding manner.



Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the municipal Military Service Council Nguyen Van Duoc said that the young people present here were the first to enlist following the city’s administrative merger. They were described as representing the vitality of a special urban centre, the spirit of unity and integration of the newly consolidated locality, and the aspiration for advancement of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.



He urged the recruits to remain absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the Party and the people; strictly observe the discipline of the military and public security forces; devote themselves to study and training; foster solidarity and comradeship; and be ready to accept and excellently fulfill all assigned tasks.



The official expressed his confidence that the new recruits will carry forward the heroic traditions of Ho Chi Minh City, continue to grow and excel, and contribute to the proud legacy of the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security Dorce.



Duoc also called on leaders and commanders of receiving units to continue paying attention to the education and training of young soldiers from the city, creating favourable conditions for their comprehensive development so that they may become both politically steadfast and professionally competent, worthy of the trust of the Party, State and people./.