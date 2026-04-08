NA approves appointments of Deputy PMs, Ministers, Government members

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents flowers to congratule the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and Government members. Photo: VNA

The National Assembly on April 8 voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term, as part of its ongoing first session.



The Government for the 2026-2031 term now includes Politburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and six Deputy Prime Ministers, namely Politburo member, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang.



The Ministers comprise Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang; Politburo Member, Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang; Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son; and Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; and Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Dinh Khang.