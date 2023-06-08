NA adopts resolution on supervision programme in 2024

Accordingly, the NA decided to conduct the highest level of supervision on the implementation of the NA’s Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 dated January 11, 2022 on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the socio-economic recovery and development programme, the NA’s other resolutions on key national projects till the end of 2023 and the relevant preceding and subsequent periods; and the enforcement of policies and laws regarding real estate market management and social housing development from 2015 to the end of 2023 and relevant preceding and subsequent periods.

The NA Standing Committee was assigned to monitor the enforcement of policies and laws regarding public non-productive units since the issuance of the Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on October 25, 2017 until the end of 2023 and the relevant preceding and subsequent periods; and the enforcement of policies and laws on ensuring traffic order and safety from 2009 to the end of 2023 and relevant preceding and subsequent periods.

Discussing the NA’s draft resolution on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, a majority of deputies agreed with the need to issue it.

The document features new policies covering investment, finance-banking, land management, and planning and apparatus organisation, under which the Government raised proposals on the city’s use of public investment capital sourced from the city budget and its pilot application of the urban development model towards Transit Oriented Development (TOD).



Besides, the city should be allowed to expand investment areas under the public-private partnership (PPP) for sport and culture projects, and apply the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract in the present road projects and carry out such BOT projects using its budget, and implement regional, inter-regional projects with the local budget.



The draft resolution also stipulates incentives to attract strategic investors in such areas as chip production, semiconductor integrated circuit and new materials, conditions for strategic investors, procedures of project registration, and the selection of strategic investors, among others./.