Myriad activities underway to promote Vietnamese ethnic groups’ culture

A series of activities marking Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day are taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi’s suburban Son Tay township from April 1 to May 3.



According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, a highlight will be a traditional market from the northern province of Son La, scheduled for the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.



It will feature ten stalls of Son La introducing local farm produce and food and 20 others displaying specialties from other northern localities – Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, and Thai Nguyen provinces, and Hanoi’s Ba Vi district, along with two tourism stalls.



Visitor will also be treated to a photo exhibition, a musical programme, folk games, and performances of the art of Khen (panpipe) of the Mong ethnic group in Son La’s Mo Chau district.



Two ethnic festivals will be re-enacted in the national village during April, which are the dance festival – the biggest traditional one of the Dao ethnic group; and a festival praying for rain of the Thai ethnic group.



Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day is celebrated on April 19 annually to honour cultural values of ethnic groups and Vietnam’s cultural diversity./.