Myanmar thanks Vietnam for swift earthquake relief efforts

Major General Pham Van Ty talks with Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein. (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar authorities have expressed profound gratitude to Vietnam for its rapid response in dispatching rescue teams to support their country's in earthquake recovery efforts.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation at Yangon International Airport on March 30, Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein praised Vietnam’s swift action, highlighting it as a testament to the strong ties and unwavering friendship between the two nations.

Vietnam’s earthquake relief team arrives at Yangon Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Major General Pham Van Ty, head of the Vietnamese rescue mission, extended deep condolences to Myanmar over the heavy losses caused by the March 28 earthquake. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to supporting Myanmar in overcoming the aftermath of disaster and hoped for the country’s speedy recovery.

Upon arrival, the Vietnamese rescue team immediately proceeded to their designated coordination point in Naypyidaw, more than 450 km from Yangon. They will work closely with Myanmar authorities on search and rescue operations. The mission officially begins on March 31, focusing on relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas while also delivering humanitarian aid to affected people./.