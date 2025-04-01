Myanmar declares week-long national mourning over deadly earthquake

Vietnamese rescueers search for victims in Zabuthari town of Naypyidaw capital city. (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar's State Administration Council on March 31 announced a week-long mourning period following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

In recognition of and sympathy for the damage and loss of lives caused by the earthquake, the period from March 31 to April 6 has been declared as national mourning days. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

Rescue efforts are still being carried out urgently, although the "72 golden hour" mark passed. Three days after the earthquake, rescue teams from countries are rushing to the worst-affected localities such as Mandalay city, the capital of Naypyidaw, and Sagaing city to race with time to search for victims with signs of survival.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council, by the end of March 30, about 1,700 people died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remained missing in the massive earthquake./.