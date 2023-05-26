Musical performance marks 80th anniversary of “The Little Prince”





The event, which will be jointly organised by Hanoi Opera House in collaboration with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Vietnam, is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (April 12, 1973 - 2023) and 10 years of their strategic partnership (2013 - 2023).



The programme will be performed in combination with illustrations by artist Joann Sfar. This is also the first time the famous work has been shown in the form of a musical combined with visual arts in Vietnam. The Vietnam Symphony Orchestra will perform under the direction of conductor Marc - Oliver Dupin, along with the participation of artist Hua Thanh Tu.

"The Little Prince" or "Le Petit Princedo" was written and illustrated by Antoine de Saint Exupéry. It was first published in English and French in the US in 1943. The year 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of the birth of the story.

“The Little Prince” is the third most-read literary work in the world and translated into nearly 250 languages, including Vietnamese. /.