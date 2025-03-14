Music videos - channel for tourism promotion

Released on March 1, Hoa Minzy’s MV “Bac Bling” quickly went viral on social media, topped domestic music charts, and made waves internationally. (Photo: VNA)

The music video (MV) "Bac Bling" by singer Hoa Minzy has made the keyword "Bac Ninh" among most searched travel destinations since early this month.



The MV inspires many people to go and get firsthand experience destinations featured in the MV. It also helps to prove that music videos that tap into cultural values can serve not only as entertainment products but also as effective tools and channels for tourism promotion.



Released on March 1, Hoa Minzy’s MV “Bac Bling” quickly went viral on social media, topped domestic music charts, and made waves internationally. The music video highlights some of Bac Ninh province’s iconic destinations, including Do temple, Phu Lang pottery village, Dong Do folk painting village, and Dau pagoda.



"Bac Bling" is the biggest music project in Hoa Minzy's career to date, showcasing her deep love for her hometown – the northern province of Bac Ninh. The music video blends traditional and modern music in a unique way and features special appearances by artists Xuan Hinh and Tuan Cry.



Another highlight of the video is the participation of nearly 300 local residents, from elderly individuals to young children. They contributed to creating an atmosphere rich in local culture and emotion in the MV.



Nguyen Thi Thuong from the northern province of Thai Binh said that she passed through Bac Ninh many times but had not much impression. However, after watching the MV “Bac Bling”, she suddenly notices the beauty of this place.



Her children also like the lyrics and scenes in the MV, so her family plans to travel to Bac Ninh soon.



Seeing the MV’s positive effects, the Bac Ninh provincial People's Committee has launched tourism stimulus programmes and promotional packages to attract visitors.



Specifically, from March 8 until the end of June 2025, two free tours will be organised every Saturday and Sunday, including stops at locations featured in Hoa Minzy's MV.



Vu Viet Anh, owner of a restaurant in Bac Ninh city, said that in the first week of Bac Ninh's tourism stimulus programmes, the number of lunchtime customers at his restaurant doubled.



Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan said that combining cultural promotion with tourism development creates unexpectedly widespread and practical effects. The "Bac Bling" MV has not only produced a music product but has also sparked a tourism movement, he noted.



However, to develop tourism and satisfy visitors, the locality must focus on improving tourism infrastructure to accommodate the influx of trend-following tourists interested in both enjoying the culture and exploring the destinations.



Tourism promotion channel



Digital communication and digital platforms today have a power to spread information rapidly, create widespread influence and trends instantly.



Well-prepared, high-quality music videos that explore cultural values can help evoke the pride of people in their cultural heritage and natural landscapes. When embraced by the public, these music products serve as a positive channel for people to better understand and appreciate the beauty of destinations, thereby contributing to attracting tourists, boosting local growth, and promoting Vietnam tourism.



It’s not new to use entertainment products to promote tourism in Vietnam. For example, in 2015, the film "Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass" generated a tourism effect in south central province of Phu Yen.



At the end of 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism intensified tourism promotion by launching the MV “Viet Nam – Nhung chuyen di” (Trips along Vietnam) by singer Vicky Nhung. The MV showcases many famous destinations across the three regions in Vietnam including Cat Ba (Hai Phong), Tam Coc - Bich Dong (Ninh Binh), Pu Luong (Thanh Hoa), Phu Quy island (Binh Thuan), and Mui Trang (Binh Thuan).



Music videos promoting Vietnam's tourist destinations by popular singers such as Den Vau, Van Mai Huong, and Hoang Thuy Linh have also left a lasting impression on viewers with their magnificent natural landscapes, friendly Vietnamese people, and regional characteristics. The beautiful images not only attract viewers to the music products but also spark interest in exploring the locations featured in the video clips.



Notably, by highlighting high cultural values, these music products have contributed to promoting the country's image, honouring traditional cultural values, and igniting national pride.

Additionally, there are many new approaches and marketing methods, such as collaborating with celebrities and tourism ambassadors to create promotional videos for tourist sites, or developing digital tourism maps and food tour maps.



Oriental cultural researcher and architect Nguyen Khanh Toan said that when traditional promotional methods stagnate, new directions always create fresh appeal.



In cases, people remember the singers after their music videos go viral. Meanwhile, the "Bac Bling" leaves a mark with the name of a location featuring multiple destinations. The MV attracts those who are interested in Kinh Bac culture. It also creates a map of destinations for tourists when mentioning Bac Ninh tourism./.