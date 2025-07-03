Music tourism – a promising trend for Vietnam’s travel industry

"Anh Trai Vuot Ngan Chong Gai" will have two more shows in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Music tourism is emerging as a vibrant trend, poised to usher in a new era for Vietnam’s non-smoke industry by offering domestic and international visitors a uniquely immersive way to explore the country.

In recent years, Vietnam has seen a surge in large-scale music events. The country is becoming a stop for international tours, with mega concerts by global stars such as BLACKPINK, Westlife, and G-Dragon drawing tens of thousands of fans in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. These events have significantly boosted local tourism, increasing demand for accommodation, dining, and entertainment services.

Domestically produced shows like Anh Trai Vuot Ngan Chong Gai (Call Me By Fire Vietnam) and Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye) have also proven highly popular. Organisers reported attendance ranging from 50,000 to 70,000 people per show, reflecting growing demand, especially among youth and domestic tourists, for music-driven entertainment experiences.

Alongside major concerts, a more personalised and refined form of music tourism is gaining momentum. Paradise Vietnam is one of the pioneers integrating live music into luxury cruise tours in Ha Long Bay. Its Paradise Elegance and Paradise Grand cruises feature daily evening performances, creating a unique atmosphere that appeals to both local and foreign guests. The company has hosted a series of intimate minishows featuring well-known Vietnamese artists such as Bang Kieu and Le Hieu, as well as international acts like English pop group 911. These programmes have helped elevate the brand and stimulate tourism in Ha Long, increasing occupancy rates for both hotels and cruises.

According to Hoang Van Cong, manager of Paradise Delight Cruise, interest among Vietnamese travelers in music-infused vacations is rising rapidly. While this model is still relatively new in Vietnam, he noted that more tourists are willing to pay for experiences that offer emotional resonance and lasting memories.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) considers music and entertainment-based tourism a key strategic product to extend visitor stays and increase spending. VNAT Director-General Nguyen Trung Khanh emphasised that creating personalised, emotionally rich, and diverse experiences is a long-term strategy, noting that music plays a vital role in connecting tourists with destinations.

A recent survey by Paradise Vietnam found that 85% of respondents believe music significantly enhances the emotional value of their travel experiences. “I’ve visited Ha Long several times, but never experienced a night on the bay like this,” said Hoang Thuy Linh, a tourist from HCM City. “When Careless Whisper played softly across the still waters, the whole restaurant fell silent. It was truly unforgettable.”

However, music tourism still faces challenges. Public awareness of the model remains limited, and some travelers are hesitant to pay for integrated packages combining accommodation, dining, sightseeing, and performances. In addition, staging music events requires coordination in scheduling, licensing, staging, and artist logistics, necessitating close collaboration between tourism businesses and performers.

Spectators can interact with singers at live music on overnight cruise (Photo: VNA)

Despite these obstacles, the market outlook remains positive. Many Vietnamese travel companies are beginning to partner with domestic and international artists to develop themed tours or “fan-tours” — a model popular in the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Thailand. If implemented professionally, such efforts could position Vietnam as a leading cultural and entertainment destination in Southeast Asia.

Under the national tourism product development strategy to 2030, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has designated tourism linked to cultural, sports, and entertainment events as a key focus. Innovative formats like music, film, and sports tourism are being encouraged to develop professionally, highlighting local identity and global competitiveness.

With strong support from both the public and private sectors, music tourism is poised to become a "new melody" in Vietnam’s dynamic and inspiring tourism landscape in the decade ahead./.