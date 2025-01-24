Music show to support victims of Agent Orange

Illustrative image (Photo courtesy of organisers)

A music show entitled "Da Cam Giai Dieu Gan Ket" (Agent Orange -- Connecting Melody) will be held on January 24 to raise funds to support victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.

The show in Hanoi also aims to raise awareness about war, the defoliant agent and its harmful effects on people, still being felt today. The audience will also be introduced to the activities of the Hanoi Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin to help the people affected in the area.

August 10, 1961 was the first day the US military sprayed toxic chemicals in Vietnam. From 1961 to 1971, the US military sprayed nearly 80 million litres of toxic chemicals, of which 61% was Agent Orange, containing 366kg of dioxin, covering nearly 25% of the total area of southern Vietnam, causing extremely serious consequences for people and the environment.

More than 4.8 million people were exposed to the toxic agent, many ecosystems were destroyed and have not been able to recover. Even today, down to the fourth generation of Vietnamese people, there are physical and mental pains being felt due to Agent Orange exposure.

The programme will bring offer unique cultural performances along with talk shows and interviews, short clip presentations and interactive games to the Vietnam Television's outdoor stage, while also being broadcast online. Many celebrities will take part including diva Thanh Lam, singers Nguyen Ngoc An, Khanh Ly, rapper Rica, Bao Yen and Vietnam Idol singers Bao Tram and Dinh Quang Dat, along with bands Oplus, Ngu Cung and Stage of Talents.

The January show will also herald the opening of a series of art shows called 'Orange' on different scales nationwide to raise funds to support the Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin.

The programme will be aired live on the fanpages of VTV's Youth Union and the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), along with being shared to channels of sponsors.

People can donate during the show or through local associations for victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin.

The event is jointly organised by the VTV's Youth Union, Social Enterprise Da Cam and HTA Group./.