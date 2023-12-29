



Poverty rate in impoverished districts went down by 5.62 percentage points to approximately 33% and that in ethnic minority areas dropped to 17.82%, meeting targets set by the National Assembly and the Government.



Speaking at the office's year-end conference in Hanoi on December 28, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said 2024 is a crucial year in striving towards targets set by the National Target Programme on Poverty Reduction for the 2021-2025 period. It is also the time to propose medium-term public investment plans and poverty standards and poverty reduction directions for the 2026-2030 period, in line with the Directive of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party leadership on sustainable poverty reduction until 2030.



He asked the office to take concerted measures to mobilise resources for poverty reduction work, and build a national database along with a management software which will be integrated in the social security database and linked with the national population database./.