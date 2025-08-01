Making news
Multi-platform communication campaign aims to promote national pride among youth
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee issued a plan launching a widespread political campaign themed “Be Proud of Vietnam” running from August 1 to September 2, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025), and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).
This is an occasion for the youth nationwide to review the heroic traditions of the nation, affirm the stature and contemporary value of the historic events that opened a era of independence and freedom for Vietnam, and ushered the country into a new period of development.
The activities will focus on disseminating the historical meaning, the leadership role of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, as well as inheriting and applying lessons from the August Revolution in the cause of nation-building and defence.
In addition, they aim to highlight the great achievements after nearly 40 years of renewal (Doi Moi), and affirm the country’s position, prestige, and development aspirations on the international stage.
The highlight is an online contest named “Be Proud of Vietnam,” which was launched in April. Its final round and closing ceremony are expected to take place in August. In addition, a series of mobile art programmes titled “Proud of Vietnam Caravan” are scheduled to take place from August 20 to September 2 across 10 provinces and cities nationwide.
Especially, a multi-platform communication campaign "Be Proud of Vietnam” will be carried out from August 10 to September 5 on social media with the official hashtag #TuHaoVietNam.
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee will encourage officials, union members, and the public to change their profile pictures and share content expressing their love for the Fatherland. Localities will decorate their offices and public spaces with the national flags; and 286 border communes and wards will be gifted flags.
A special technology highlight is the virtual reality space “Proud of Vietnam 360” where young people can virtually experience historical events of the August Revolution through VR devices. This will be launched from August through September./.