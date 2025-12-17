Mui Ne, Da Lat: top destinations for New Year adventures

Sand dunes in Mui Ne at sunset. (Photo: VNA)

Mui Ne and Da Lat in Lam Dong province are ranked among the top 10 most searched and sought-after destinations for both domestic and international travellers during the 2026 New Year holiday, according to data from Booking.com, a leading global online travel platform.



As domestic travel remains the preferred choice for many Vietnamese tourists, 69% are choosing to explore local destinations, with 83% opting for weekend trips to maximise their holiday experience. This year’s New Year holiday coinciding with a weekend provides an excellent opportunity for Vietnamese families to enjoy more fulfilling trips.



The top 10 most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese tourists wanting to travel from December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026, are: Phu Quoc, Da Lat, HCM City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Mui Ne, Hoi An, and Sa Pa.



Phu Quoc tops the list, while Da Lat ranks second, thanks to its vibrant cultural and entertainment activities planned for the New Year. Mui Ne also shines as a popular beach destination, favoured for its pleasant weather and highly-rated services.



High-end resorts are gearing up for a festive season with a variety of activities, including tea parties, cocktail receptions, Christmas tree lighting, beachside celebrations and engaging activities specifically for children.



Previously, Booking.com highlighted Mui Ne as a trending destination expected to 'boom' in 2026. This period also marks the peak season for international tourists, many of whom are eager to partake in cultural experiences, entertainment, and festivals in Vietnam. With numerous cultural, sports and entertainment events scheduled toward the end of the year, Lam Dong province, home to Mui Ne and Da Lat, is poised for a vibrant tourism season and promising growth in 2026./.