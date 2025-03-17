Mui Ne aims to become premier destination in Asia-Pacific for tourists

A corner of Mui Ne beach (Photo: VNA)

The recently approved master planning scheme for Mui Ne National Tourist Area in south central Binh Thuan province is set to transform it into an internationally recognised tourism hub, positioning it as a top destination in the Asia-Pacific by 2050.

The plan envisions developing Mui Ne into a global tourism centre, fueling economic growth and boosting the competitiveness of tourism in both Binh Thuan province and Vietnam. The area, spanning 14,760 ha, includes key locations in Phan Thiet city, Bac Binh district, and Tuy Phong district.

With modern, sustainable infrastructure at its core, the plan prioritises green spaces, cleanliness, and the preservation of the region's cultural, historical, and natural landmarks. It is conformable with Vietnam's Tourism Development Strategy for 2030 and Binh Thuan's tourism goals for 2021-2030, ensuring the protection of Mui Ne's unique heritage.

The development will strike a balance between tourism expansion and urban growth, with a focus on beach resorts, water sports, and tourism linked to the iconic sand dunes. The plan also emphasises preserving Cham culture, coastal community traditions, and local festivals.

By 2030, the population of the Mui Ne National Tourist Area is projected to reach 200,000, requiring approximately 9,909 ha of land, including 1,773 ha for tourism services and 41,000 hotel rooms. By 2040, the area’s population is expected to grow to 300,000, with land use needs rising to 12,986 ha, including 2,884 ha for tourism services and 71,500 hotel rooms.

A standout feature of the plan is a 63-km coastal road, connecting Phan Ri Cua and Phu Hai, which will serve as the main transport axis and link various coastal zones.

The master planning scheme also outlines land use strategies, infrastructure development, and priority investment projects to ensure smooth implementation of this ambitious vision./.