Mount. Fansipan coated in frost in first days of new year

Mount. Fansipan, known as the “Roof of Indochina,” was once again coated in frost in the early morning on January 5, marking the sixth consecutive day this rare phenomenon has occurred.

The sight of frost on Fansipan is an uncommon natural event that has surprised both visitors and locals. According to Kien, an employee of Sun World Fansipan Legend, the prolonged frost on the peak is a rarity.

Around 5:30am, a thin layer of ice began to cover the pathways and vegetation at Fansipan’s top, creating a breathtaking, translucent scene. Temperatures in the area ranged from 0°C to 8°C throughout the day, with the cold atmosphere adding to the mountain's allure.

Even as temperatures rose slightly during the daytime, they remained close to freezing. Under the sunlight, the icy landscape sparkled, enchanting visitors further.

Tourists had the unique opportunity to build snowmen and marvel at the frosty scenery blanketing the mountains and forests, evoking a mystical storybook charm. The early days of the new year are an ideal time to explore the pristine, untouched beauty of this high-altitude destination.

Fansipan visitors this season can also enjoy a sea of floating white clouds blanketing the valleys, a perfect setting for cloud-chasing photographers. This phenomenon is common during Fansipan’s winter season, lasting until the end of April.

Standing at 3,147 metres, Fansipan is typically the first location in Vietnam to witness snowfall. In past years, heavy snowfalls have occasionally blanketed the summit and the Fansipan spiritual complex in a pristine layer of snow, creating a surreal landscape that captivates visitors and inspires photographers and adventurers alike.

For those seeking a destination to experience the winter chill and the wonders of nature, Fansipan is an unmissable choice. Be ready to embrace the surprises nature has in store at the “Roof of Indochina,” where frost merges with clouds to create unforgettable memories for the start of the new year./.