Moscow State Linguistic University marks “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory
In December 1972, Hanoi, Hai Phong and their vicinities were heavily bombarded in an aerial raid, known in Vietnam as "Dien Bien Phu in the air” and in the West as the 1972 Christmas bombing.
It was the last US military campaign during the war and lasted for 12 days from December 18 to 29.
Over 12 days and nights, the air defence grids in Hanoi and all across the north of Vietnam shot down 4,181 airplanes, including 34 expensive B52s.
At the Moscow event, both Russian and Vietnamese students watched a video clip featuring the battle as well as stories of Soviet Union experts who once came to Vietnam to help its people fight aggressors./.