Moscow event honors Vietnamese language

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in the country and the Moscow State Linguistics University, on September 7 held a Vietnamese language festival to honor and promote the learning of this language in Russia.



The event was to respond to the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8).



Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi said that the event aimed at encouraging students to learn the language, and researchers to continue their studies on Vietnam to help the two countries get closer.



Hailing the significance of the event, Svetlana Glazunova, a lecturer of the Vietnamese language at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), stressed that it is an opportunity for lecturers and teachers to meet and exchange experiences in teaching the Vietnamese language, and for Russian students to communicate with Vietnamese peers.



This is also a chance to learn more about the Vietnamese culture and literature - important aspects to study about a country, she added./.