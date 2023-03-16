Making news
More than 2,500 renal patients benefit from Singapore-Vietnam haemodialysis project
The five-year project was a collaboration between Hanoi Medical University (HMU), Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Singapore International Foundation (SIF).
During the project, a team of Singapore International Volunteers (SIV), comprising doctors, and nurse specialists from the TTSH’s Department of Renal Medicine, worked with their counterparts from HMU, as well as Bach Mai and Viet Duc hospitals and other dialysis centres in Hanoi.
The SIVs trained close to 260 Vietnamese practitioners. Among them, 12 were then picked to become master trainers, who were taught advanced skill sets with which they trained other healthcare workers.
In addition to enhancing the training of Vietnamese caregivers on safe practices, the project also taught them about the current standards of renal care through a series of interactive components for knowledge exchanges.
Activities included workshops on clinical training, discussions on leadership engagement, developing haemodialysis guidelines, a study visit to Singapore and a symposium among healthcare professionals.
At the project's closing ceremony on Sunday, Dr Ha Phan Hai An from HMU said: “We are pleased to have worked with the SIF and TTSH on this meaningful project. We are grateful for the warm support from the SIVs, who have worked tirelessly to impart knowledge to Vietnamese trainees over the years. We are certain that our communities' friendships and spirit of cooperation will continue for many years to come.”
Dr Yeo See Cheng, TTSH's head of department and senior consultant, said: “The Haemodialysis Care Project is a five-year collaboration that has enabled our healthcare professionals from Singapore and Vietnam to engage in meaningful co-learning and exchanges.
“Despite restrictions due to the pandemic, both sides forged ahead with virtual training and overcame challenges.
“It has been a rewarding journey for the TTSH’s Renal Medicine team, and we are grateful to the SIF and HMU for this opportunity to raise haemodialysis care and support vulnerable communities,” he added.
Jean Tan, the SIF's Executive Director, said: “The SIF is proud of its five-year healthcare collaboration with Hanoi Medical University and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
“Together, we have achieved significant social impact outcomes, including providing better haemodialysis care to renal patients in northern Vietnam.
“Singapore and Vietnam have enjoyed 50 years of bilateral cooperation. The SIF is pleased to steward meaningful initiatives that further strengthen ties at the people-to-people level and contribute to positive social changes. We look forward to more such impactful projects with Vietnam in building a better world.”/.