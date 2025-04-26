More public security officers to join UN peacekeeping mission

At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony in Hanoi on April 25 to hand over the State President’s decisions to deploy three officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).



Following a rigorous selection process, training, and evaluation by the UN, the three officers officially received their appointments. These included Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Pham Van Doan from the People's Public Security Political Academy, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Nguyen Van Nam from the People's Police Academy, and Captain Tran My Linh from Nam Dinh Police.



Presiding the hand-over ceremony, Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Deputy Minister of Public Security, underscored that this deployment demonstrates the Vietnamese Government as well as the ministry’s strong commitment to supporting the UN’s peacekeeping mission, contributing to preventing conflict recurrence and ensuring sustainable peace and security in the world.



Competent units must see peacekeeping operations as an important and honourable mission entrusted by the Party, State and Government, he said, calling for enhanced public awareness campaigns and comprehensive preparation, training, and policies for participating officers.



Tung stressed that as the three departing officers represent the image of the People's Public Security force and the Vietnamese people, they must maintain strong political mettle, solidarity, and responsibility while promoting abilities and experience to excel in their assignments.



Over the recent past, Vietnamese police officers engaging in peacekeeping missions have fulfilled their missions, earning high recognition from the UN. Several officers have successfully taken on leadership roles at UN peacekeeping missions and within the UN Police Division.



Vietnamese public security officers at UNMISS in 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's public security forces have deepened their involvement in UN peacekeeping operations, increasing both the quality and number of participating officers while expanding the scope, locations, and forms of participation.



Since 2022, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the ministry’s leaders have sent four working groups to the UNMISS and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei, and one officer to work at the UN Police Division. The ministry is also seeking approval from the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to deploy officers to the UN Multimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic in 2025. Beyond individual deployments, the ministry is preparing to send police peacekeeping unit No.1 for mission deployment in 2025 when requested by the UN./.