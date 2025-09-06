Making news
More National Day congratulations extended to Vietnamese Party, State leaders
Leaders of political parties and various countries have sent congratulations to leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2).
The congratulatory messages were from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Portugal, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Kuwait, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Greece, Iran, Morocco, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, the State of Palestine, Peru, Rwanda, Tanzania, Türkiye, and Serbia.
Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud extended congratulations to State President Luong Cuong.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan cabled a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin sent a congratulatory message to his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, extended his greetings to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
King Philippe of Belgium sent a message of congratulations to State President Luong Cuong.
Paulo Raimundo, General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party, extended his greetings to both Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.
President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev cabled congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong, while Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
President Lautaro Caemona and General Secretary Bárbara Figueroa of the Communist Party of Chile extended greetings to General Secretary To Lam. President of the Socialist Party of Chile Paulina Vodanovic Rojas sent a congratulatory message to President Luong Cuong, while General Secretary of the Socialist Party of Chile Camilo Escalona Medina cabled greetings to Tran Cam Tu, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.
The COMUNES Party of Colombia also sent a congratulatory message to the CPV.
From Kuwait, Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent messages of congratulations to President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Congratulatory messages were also cabled from President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana to President Luong Cuong.
From Greece, President Konstantinos Tasoulas and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended greetings to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Iranian leaders also sent messages of congratulations, with those from President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered to President Luong Cuong, from First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.
King Mohammed VI of Morocco extended his congratulations to President Luong Cuong.
From Mexico, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Mexico and General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez sent greetings to General Secretary To Lam, while Secretary-General of the MORENA Party Carolina Rangel Gracida sent congratulations to Tran Cam Tu, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.
Meanwhile, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Co-President Rosario Murillo cabled letters of congratulations to General Secretary To Lam and President Luong Cuong, respectively.
President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif sent congratulatory letters to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
President of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Mahmoud Abbas sent letters of congratulations to General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.
Domingo Antonio Cabrera Toro, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru, and Hildebrando Cahuana Segovia, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Colombian Communist Party, offered congratulations to General Secretary To Lam.
The Government of Rwanda sent a congratulatory message to the Government of Vietnam.
President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan sent a letter of congratulations to State President Luong Cuong.
Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary To Lam, while President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent messages to President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus extended congratulations to Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.
Prime Minister of Serbia Duro Macut sent a letter of congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.
On this occasion, the foreign ministers of the Republic of Korea, Belgium, Iran, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, and Tunisia also offered congratulations to their Vietnamese counterpart./.