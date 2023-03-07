Making news
More Lam Dong durian farming area codes get approval from China
Farming area codes are meant for traceability to facilitate agricultural exports.
China, the world's largest durian market, began importing the fruit from Vietnam last year after approving 51 farming area codes.
The number has since increased to 246 area codes and 97 packaging facility codes.
Durian has been identified by Lam Dong as the fruit with the highest economic value. It has 14,432 hectares under various varieties of the fruit such as MonThong, Ri6 and Dona mainly in Da Huoai, Di Linh, Bao Lam, and Da Teh districts and an annual output of 100,000 tonnes.
Authorities in Da Huoai have been encouraging farmers to use traceability labels and helping them adopt VietGAP standards.
In 2016 “Da Huoai durian” was recognised as the district’s exclusive agricultural brand by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam./.