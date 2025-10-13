Making news
More flooding, landslides possible in northeastern, north-central regions
Heavy rain may occur in certain places in the northeastern and north-central regions on October 13 afternoon and night, posing risks of flash floods, landslides, and inundation, said the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHF).
Rainfall of 15–30mm is predicted for the Northeast, with some areas experiencing over 70mm, while 20–40mm of rain is likely in the central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, with over 80mm in certain places.
The NCHF also warned about heavy rainfall of more than 70mm in three hours accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hailstorm, and gales, in the regions.
Pointing out the possibility of flash floods on small rivers, landslides on hillsides, and inundation in low-lying, urban and industrial zones, the centre classified the disaster risk at Level 1 – the lowest on a five-level scale.
It recommended residents in the affected areas to closely follow weather forecasts and proactively gear up for natural disasters to ensure human and property safety./.