More flights to Mekong Delta to be launched

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies and airlines to quickly implement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s instruction on increasing flight frequency and air routes to the Mekong Delta.





A document in this regard was signed by Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan and sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the Viet Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and airlines.



The agencies and airlines should report obstacles they may face during the implementation, according to the document.



PM Chinh on April 8 ordered opening more flights and air routes to the Mekong Delta in general and Can Tho international airport in particular to better meet the travelling demand of local residents.



Budget carrier Vietjet Air said it has resumed 10 routes to/from Can Tho city, which is the capital of the southwestern region and also a gateway to the Mekong Delta.



The carrier currently operates the most routes and flights to and from Can Tho. During previous peak periods, it used to operate five flights per day linking various domestic and international destinations with this city.



To keep up with the expected tourism recovery this summer, Vietjet has reopened routes connecting Can Tho with Nha Trang, Da Lat, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Hanoi, along with Taipei (Taiwan, China), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), and Bangkok (Thailand)./.