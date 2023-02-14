More expressways to be built in central region by 2025

The Ministry of Transport has set a target of completing and putting into operation the eastern North-South expressway by 2025, bringing the total length of highways in the north central-central coastal region from 193km to 1,390 km, said Transport Minister Nguyen Van Thang.



The ministry will also complete coastal roads.



According to Thang, in the period of 2005-20, capital from the central and local budgets, and other sources to invest in transport infrastructure in the region reached about 246 trillion VND (10.5 billion USD).



As a result, the region's transport infrastructure system has changed markedly with many important works being built and put into operation.



In terms of roads, the Ho Chi Minh Highway was put into operation while National Highway 1 was expanded and two projects of upgrading sections of La Son-Hoa Lien and Da Nang-Quang Ngai on the North-South Expressway with a total length of 193km were carried out.



Regarding railways, 1,462 km of existing railways were upgraded to ensure connection of all localities in the region.



Meanwhile, in terms of maritime, the ministry invested into building nine first class seaports, four second class seaports and one third class seaport. Inland waterways are exploiting 11 routes with a total length of 670km, including the coastal waterway.



Regarding aviation, this is the region with the largest density of airports in the country, with five international airports and four domestic ones.



Along with the achieved results, the region's transport infrastructure system still has some shortcomings and inadequacies which have not met development needs.



The intra- and inter-regional transport infrastructure connecting the horizontal axis in the East-West direction is still limited. Railway connection with seaports has not been effective and some seaports and airports have not been exploited effectively, making it unable to promote its role as a hub for trans-shipment and transit of goods for the Central Highlands region and the Associate of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The main reason is the lack of linkages and synchronous planning, and investment plans for infrastructure development among localities in the region still lack in synchronisation do not pay attention to intra- and inter-regional connectivity.



In addition, investment resources have not met requirements, there are not yet strong enough mechanisms and policies to mobilise transport infrastructure investment, and the system of institutions and policies is still inadequate.



Thoroughly grasping the viewpoints and goals of the 13th Party Congress and Resolution No.26-NQ/TW with the goal that by 2030, the north central - central coastal region will reach a synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure, the Ministry of Transport will continue to closely coordinate with ministries, branches and localities to focus all resources on developing the region's transport infrastructure, Thang said.



The ministry determines to complete and put into operation the eastern North-South expressway by 2025, increasing the total length of highways in the region from 193km to 1,390 km as well as complete coastal roads and renovate and upgrade existing national highways in the medium-term public investment portfolio.



By 2030, the sector will complete the horizontal axis expressways with large traffic such as Vinh - Thanh Thuy, Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot, call for investment in expressways of Cam Lo - Lao Bao, Da Nang – Thach My – Ngoc Hoi – Bo Y and Quy Nhon - Pleiku, and upgrade key national highways connecting East and West, especially those connecting with major seaports.



The current North-South railway will be further upgraded, along with preparations for investment to start the priority sections of the North-South high-speed railway, a railway connecting the region with the Central Highlands region and international border gates of Vung Ang – Mu Gia and My Thuy - Lao Bao, and the restoration of the tourism railway line of Thap Cham – Da Lat.



The ministry will focus on improving the efficiency of coastal waterway transport corridors and waterways connecting to seaports as well as building new airports at Phan Thiet and Quang Tri and develop national, regional and international-standard logistics systems connecting with seaports, airports, international border gates and key economic corridors./.