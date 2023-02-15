Making news
More earthquake victims found by Vietnamese rescue teams in Turkey
The team searched for victims on the way to their assigned locality in Hatay, at the request of local residents.
Maj. Gen. Pham Van Ty, Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Committee for Incident and Disaster Response, Search and Rescue and Deputy Director of the Department of Search and Rescue under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), directed the team in the search efforts.
The Vietnamese sappers coordinated with local rescue forces to take out one body from the ruins, and informed the other two points to local search and rescue units before moving on to their assigned area in Haci Omet commune, Alpaget district, Hatay.
The 76-strong rescue team of the VPA, along with 35 tonnes of cargo, departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following the devastating earthquakes.
Meanwhile, the rescue team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security have helped to rescue a 17-year-old victim and moved the bodies of nine others from the rubble since they were sent to Turkey four days ago.
Deputy head of the Police Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, who leads the team, said they have closely coordinated with rescue forces from the US and Turkey, and used different equipment in the work.
The 24-member team of the ministry have engaged in search and rescue efforts in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman, which is among the localities bearing the brunt of the earthquake, after they arrived in Istanbul International Airport on February 10.
According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more than 6,400 buildings in the country collapsed after the two earthquakes and more than 430 aftershocks. Some 8,300 international personnel have joined search and rescue operations in the country./.