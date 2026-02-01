More congratulatory messages sent to Party General Secretary To Lam

General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam (second, right) is re-elected as the Party chief for the 2026 – 2031 term at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 morning. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam has received numerous congratulatory letters and messages from leaders of political parties, countries and international organisations over the past days, including those from Russia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Timor – Leste, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Jordan, and Türkiye.



Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov warmly congratulated General Secretary Lam on his re-election, affirming that the outcome reflects his sound leadership and selfless dedication in recent years in the interests of the country and the Vietnamese people, as well as the strong recognition of the CPV’s leadership role amid the current complex global landscape.



Zyuganov said he is confident that under the leadership of General Secretary Lam, the CPV would guide the country along the path chosen by President Ho Chi Minh, build a socialist rule-of-law state and an effective national governance system, and further strengthen the Party’s leadership role and combat capacity.



Chairman of the A Just Russia – For Truth party Sergei Mironov also said the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV affirmed the General Secretary’s strong political reputation, unity within the CPV, and the sound development path chosen by Vietnam. Mironov expressed his belief that the Party chief would lead Vietnam in achieving its goal of building a prosperous socialist state.



Mironov affirmed that General Secretary Lam has made major contributions to strengthening the Russia–Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, and noted his hope that the A Just Russia – For Truth party and the CPV would maintain their effective cooperation in the time ahead.



Chairman of the Central Committee of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Shii Kazuo also affirmed his party’s support for Vietnam playing an increasingly important and active role on the international stage toward peace and prosperity on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, and expressed his hope that the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two parties would continue to grow strongly and sustainably.



In his congratulatory message, US President Donald Trump said General Secretary Lam’s continued leadership role comes at an important time, as Vietnam and the US are pressing ahead with the positive outcomes achieved in bilateral relations in recent years.

The President also expressed his hope that the two sides would soon make positive progress in negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement, thereby further promoting shared prosperity.



He welcomed Vietnam’s decision to join the Peace Council initiative, and thanked and highly valued Vietnam’s role as well as Vietnam–US cooperation in promoting peace and safeguarding freedom, sovereignty and independence of countries in the Indo-Pacific and the world at large.



President Trump said he is confident that Vietnam–US relations would continue to deepen across all fields, from economy and trade to security, defence and people-to-people exchanges, and expressed his hope to welcome General Secretary Lam to the US at an appropriate time.



Extending congratulations to General Secretary Lam and the 14th National Party Congress, Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong noted confidence that Vietnam will continue to prosper in the new era under the General Secretary’s steadfast leadership.



The PM said the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the General Secretary’s official visit to Singapore in March 2025 marked an important milestone, creating fresh momentum to expand cooperation, and expressed his wish to continue working closely with Vietnam in advancing bilateral relations as well as in addressing regional and international issues.



In his letter, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he believes that under General Secretary Lam’s strong and visionary leadership, Vietnam will continue to prosper and play an increasingly important role in the region and the world.



The Thai PM expressed his wish to work closely with General Secretary Lam to further strengthen the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, for the shared interests of both nations and their peoples.



Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta also praised the CPV’s leadership associated with modernisation, effective governance and the promotion of socio-economic progress in Vietnam, describing it as a source of inspiration in the region. The leader affirmed his wish to continue strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation in the time ahead.



In his congratulatory message, the RoK’s President Lee Jae Myung highlighted that the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has grown ever closer and more substantive through vibrant exchanges of delegations, as well as the strong support of the two peoples.



He said he is confident that General Secretary Lam’s re-election would provide a solid foundation for high-ranking leaders of both countries to continue implementing reached agreements, thereby further deepening bilateral cooperation. The President expressed his hope to meet General Secretary Lam in Vietnam at an early date.



Congratulations were also extended by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan./.