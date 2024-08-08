Making news
More congratulations extended to Party chief To Lam
In his congratulatory letter, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his belief that the Vietnam-Singapore relationship will be further enhanced under Lam’s leadership.
Lee Hsien Loong, Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) of Singapore, also affirmed that the country always stands ready to work together with Vietnam to tap economic opportunities and strategies in the region, while expanding and deepening the relations between the two Parties, and advancing the Vietnam-Singapore ties to a new height.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he believes that under Lam’s sound leadership, Vietnam will make more progress, and noted his hope for closer cooperation with the Vietnamese leader to enhance the relations between the two countries, towards a comprehensive strategic partnership, for the sake of their people.
Sharing the belief in Lam’s leadership, Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed his hope that the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership will grow further on the basis of mutual trust and understanding, as well as multilateral cooperation.
The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India has also sent his congratulations to the Vietnamese leader on this occasion.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is also the leader of the ruling Labour Party, stressed that Vietnam and Australia are sustainable friends, and their relationship is based on the close ties between their people as well as their strategic political trust.
The Communist Party USA emphasised Party General Secretary and President Lam’s profound understanding of the principles of Marxism-Leninism, and the policies of the CPV.
President of the Communist Party of Brazil Luciana Santos lauded the Vietnamese leader’s devotion to bolstering renewal and socialism building in the Southeast Asian nation.
Chairman of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) Luciana Santos spoke highly of the new Vietnamese Party chief's determination to devote himself to the cause of renewal and socialism building in Vietnam. The Workers' Party of Brazil also wished that in his new position, Lam will lead the CPV to greater achievements.
Other well-wishers included the President and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile, the President of the Fatherland for All Party of the Dominican Republic, and various people’s associations./.