Making news
Monkey Day 2022 celebrated in Ha Giang
The rare primate is among those most threatened with extinction in the world due to illegal hunting and deforestation-induced habitat loss. So far, the population of the langurs at the Khau Ca species and habitat conservation area in Ha Giang has grown to about 160 individuals from some 60 in 2022.
The celebration event treated tourists, and locals, particularly pupils, in the district's Tung Ba commune to a series of activities like a painting contest, a lucky draw, folk games, an environmental-themed fashion show, and musical performances.
The sub-department and the US foundation have for years joined hands to protect snub-nosed monkeys and forest in the Khau Ca area./.