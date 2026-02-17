Mong Cai int’l border gate bustles with first tourists in Lunar New Year

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Vu Van Dien welcomes first international tourists entering Vietnam through the Mong Cai International Border Gate on February 17 - the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026 – the Year of the Horse. Photo: VNA

The Mong Cai International Border Gate in northern Quang Ninh province was bustling with activity on February 17 - the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026 – the Year of the Horse, as it welcomed the first international tourists entering Vietnam.



The first group, comprising 200 visitors from Nanning, China, completed entry procedures amid a warm reception. Earlier, another group of 55 tourists had entered Vietnam on a 10-day tour to visit Quang Ninh during the Tet holiday.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Van Dien, together with leaders of local departments and agencies, was present at the border gate to welcome the first visitors of the Lunar New Year. They also directed local authorities to develop more attractive tourism products, particularly during holidays and festivals, to better serve international visitors.



Local authorities greeted the tourists with flowers, lucky money and New Year wishes, highlighting Vietnam’s hospitality. The visitors expressed their delight at choosing Vietnam as their first destination of the year and praised the efficiency and professionalism of immigration procedures at the border gate.



According to the Mong Cai International Border Gate’s Management Board, by noon on the first day of the Lunar New Year, the border gate had welcomed three tour groups along with numerous individual travelers. Authorities forecast that around 1,000 visitors will enter Vietnam through the border gate on the day.



Functional forces maintained round-the-clock operations to ensure smooth, secure and efficient clearance, with additional personnel deployed to guide travelers, streamline procedures and prevent congestion.



Welcoming large tourist groups at the start of the Lunar New Year has created positive momentum for Quang Ninh’s tourism and service sectors, while reaffirming the international border gate’s role as a key gateway connecting Vietnam with China and the region.



In 2026, Quang Ninh aims to attract more than 22 million visitors, including about 5.2 million international arrivals; and earned a total revenue of at at least 65 trillion VND (2.5 billion USD)./.